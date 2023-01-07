FAKE NEWS ALERT: El-Zakzaky did not endorse Peter Obi — Lawyer

“Though some presidential candidates have reached out to him”

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the Shi’ite leader has debunked reports that he endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

A viral report claimed that the Shi’ite leader had endorsed Obi following the latter’s endorsement by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Edwin Clark, a Niger Delta leader.

The post also allegedly urged eight million Shiite Muslims to get their personal voter card to vote for Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

However, one of the cleric’s lawyers, Marshall Abubakar of the Falana & Falana Chambers, described the purported endorsement of Obi as fake news.

“That is fake news. I can confirm to you that there is nothing of such.

ALSO READ: 2023: IBB denies endorsement of Peter Obi

“Though some presidential candidates have reached out to him, he has refrained from endorsing any of them because he believes the 2023 presidential contest is bereft of ideological leaning,” he said.

Tribune Online understands Obi has been getting growing popularity among Nigerians, especially young people who are clamouring for a better Nigeria.