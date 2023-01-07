Foundation donates 458 single-seater desks to maritime varsity in Delta

The President/Chairman of Tompolo Foundation, High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a, Tompolo, has donated 458 single-seater desks for students of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okenrenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Secretary of Tompolo Foundation, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, announced the donation during a goodwill message on the occasion of the combined matriculation ceremony for the 2019/2020,2020/2021 and 2021)2022 academic sessions.

While describing Tompolo as a strategic partner of the NMU, Dr Bebenimibo said he was putting measures in place to enable the institution to compete well with other world-class universities.

“Tompolo Foundation is presenting 458 single desks (furniture) worth millions of naira to the university,” he noted.

He thanked members of staff for cooperating with the management of the university to move the institution forward.

In response, the Vice Chancellor of the NMU, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, commended Tompolo for the donation.

“I respect him because he is fulfilling his dreams of educating his people,” the VC quipped, noting that Tompolo contributes to resolving all our challenges in the university.

“A lot of our chairs that we had, were brought in by him. Many of our chairs had gone. Within two weeks, he did it,” adding that a structure will soon be completed by Tompolo in the institution.

Meanwhile, Prof. Adigio in his speech said the relevant government agencies have duly accredited all 13 programmes of the university, saying the pioneer graduates of the institution are currently already serving Nigeria via the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He urged the new cadets to take their respective destinies into their hands but put their studies above anything else, remaining undaunted and resilient in the face of challenges that may ensue in the course of their studies.





“They should be guided by the reality that the time spent in this first paramilitary university in the country is the springboard to the greater life hereafter.

“On this note, let me congratulate our matriculating cadets. You are indeed our seed planted with the expectation to flourish.

“We have made great preparations to plant you. We have employed as our teachers, very capable scholars most of whom made a first-class and second-class upper division in their first-degree courses. A number of them already have advanced degrees. This is something we owe you.

“The government that founded the university considers you very important and has granted you this privilege. We pledge before you and before your wonderful parents that we will not fail to give you the best. Please don’t fail to touch the sky and beyond. It is my earnest desire that you all keep the sail steadily going throughout the university waterways,” he averred.

Prof. Adigio used the medium to pay special tribute to the hardworking staff including teaching and non-teaching staff of Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okenrenkoko for their unflinching support.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE