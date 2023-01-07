Police detain six-year-old boy who shoots teacher in US

Police have detained a six-year-old boy after shooting a teacher in Virginia, US States

The police narrated that the shooting happened shortly after 14:00 local time (19:00 GMT) at Richneck Elementary School in Newport, as It is unclear how the child obtained the gun.

The teacher who has not been named, but is in her 30s was taken to a local hospital and is closely monitored by doctors Though, left with life-threatening injuries.

Police declined to name the weapon used in the incident but said the boy had used a handgun.

School District Head Dr George Parker said officials would “be looking at any instance that may have occurred that may have caused this incident.”

However, Dr Parker said, “This is terrible, something like this should never occur, We want to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

Adding that the school would be closed on Monday and pledged that students and parents would be offered support to help them deal with the traumatic event.

Mayor Phillip Jones also said “We’re going to learn from this, and we’re going to come back stronger,” he told reporters.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he had offered assistance to local officials, adding that his administration was “ready to help in any way we can.”

“I am continuing to monitor the situation and am praying for the continued safety of all students and the community,” he wrote on Twitter.

