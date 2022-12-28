REVEALED: Why G-5 governors may endorse Obasanjo’s candidate

Fresh details have emerged on why the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governors may endorse former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s anointed candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Tribune Online earlier reported that the Integrity Group, aka G-5, are presently in London, in continuation of their meeting to fashion a strategy for the 2023 presidential election.

The aggrieved governors had parted ways with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his alleged refusal to prevail on the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign after the latter, a northerner clinched the presidential ticket of the party.

According to a reliable source close to the G-5, the Integrity Group might be pitching their tent with Obasanjo’s candidate (Peter Obi).

ALSO READ: 2022: PDP’s year of hide and seek

Recall the former President had met with the governors in London in August, where he reportedly lobbied for Obi.

Tribune Online reliably gathered the governors are likely considering Peter Obi for two reasons. Firstly, they see him as being the fresh horn into the fold, thereby, breaking the old order that has since existed in Nigeria’s political structure for years. The other reason is the fact that it would be difficult to support Tinubu for being their direct opposition candidate.

Another source said that if Obi did not eventually win, the G-5 Governors have made their stance known about where they are pitching their tent.

“Even if Obi did not win, they (G-5 Governors) would have still been satisfied that they made their grievances known about their candidate,” the source told Tribune Online.

The governors are likely going to announce their preferred candidate in early January.