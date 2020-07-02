FAAN to stagger flight departures

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plans to restrict multiple departures of airlines from the same terminals at the same time when flights resume.

The arrangement according to the Managing Director, FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu was meant to give room for spacing of the flights to ensure total safety for flight services.

While explaining that the flight spacing was not to disrupt any of the airline’s schedules, Yadudu said it was meant to ensure total safety of passengers, airline staff and others within the airport environment.

Accordingto him, the airport Authority had informed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) of its plan.

Yadudu who said the NCAA was already aware of the development, revealed that plans were on to increase its capacity by about 200% with the construction of fabricated materials within the facility due to inadequate space at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

“We have already told NCAA that we are going to space the flights. No two airlines will depart at the same time from our airports. The spacing is not to make things difficult for the operators, but to protect their staff and other users of our airports.

On the training of workers in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, the FAAN MD said about 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the agency’s workforce have been trained by the World Health Organisation (WH.O) on operational and response time on Covid-19 pandemic, including 100 per cent of its staff at Owerri Airport just as added that FAAN workers have also been trained by Port Health Services in order to ensure compliance on resumption.

Yadudu at the occasion hinted of plans by that FAAN to instal transparent shields in front of all airline counters operating from its terminal in a bid to minimise physical contacts while wearing of face masks and other protocols by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would be made compulsory.

“No airport in Nigeria has 100% of its staff trained by WHO and Port Health on COVID-19 pandemic, but we achieved that with Owerri Airport. All our staff at Owerri airport is trained 100 per cent with certificates issues. Overall, about 85 to 90 per cent of our staffs have been trained and we want to achieve 100 per cent training for all.

“At GAT, we have also erected a large canopy for people to stay in in case of rain. We also have sanitisers and equipment to test their temperature at the airport and others in the country. Our tap water has sensors to minimise touch.“

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story

Inside Ibadan Slums Where Water Scarcity, Open Defecation Thwart Efforts At Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

Ibadan, Nigeria’s third most populous city, wears rusted zinc-roof like a royal hat. Weak bricks, cracked and patchy walls are strewn all about the outskirts of the city. The waft of open sewage soaks the air… Read Full Story

Buhari To Perform Virtual Flag-Off Of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said… Read Full Story

Whistleblower Allegation Of $1bn In Unity Bank Account False ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that it has an account containing $1bn in Unity Bank Plc. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Jatto Adams, the agency said that the account number being peddled in public glare by the whistleblower… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Over 2 Million Transport Workers In Critical Condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown; and are in critical condition, dying in silence… Read Full Story