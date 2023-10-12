A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has lamented the prevailing poor leadership style among African leaders which she said has affected the growth of the continent.

According to her, there is a need to correct the leadership anomaly in Africa to change the negative narratives.

Ezekwesili, who stated this in Abuja at the 2023 graduation of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), further lamented that Africa’s problem is poor public leadership.

The Presidential aspirant noted that the SPPG was designed to institute a resilient Africa in order to raise people who would change the negative narrative of leadership and entrench enviable ethical standards in governance and politics.

“If we succeed in correcting the leadership anomaly that we have on our continent, one thing is setting, Africa will claim the 21st century.

“What ultimately concludes the matter is that Africa’s problem is poor public leadership; we have said it so often as a continent.

“The SPPG is our answer and our response to that problem. We are saying that it is not our destiny to be governed by the worst amongst us. And if you reject a situation then you must act to correct that situation”, Ezekwesili said.

Alero Otobo, the SPPG Vice Chancellor disclosed that 184 people graduated in the 2023 set. Otobo said the institution is raising a certain kind of people that will take responsibility for the African project.

“The SPPG have an ambitious plan of raising and preparing 10,000 disruptive thinkers, value based political leaders, public leaders over the next 10 years and we are very pleased that we have 184 graduates”, Otobo added.

