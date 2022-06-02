Extradition suit: Court grants Abba Kyari’s request to file more evidence

A federal High court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, granted the request by the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to file more evidence against a suit by the federal government seeking to extradite him to the United States of America for trial in criminal charges.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted Abba Kyari’s request made through his lead counsel, Nureni Jimoh (SAN) in a motion on notice.

While arguing the motion on notice, Jimoh prayed the court to allow his client to bring additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence in the charges preferred against him by the federal government.





Counsel to the federal government counsel, Pius Akuta, in his opposition, prayed the court not to grant Kyari’s request, saying that the request was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence adduced by the Kyari.

In a brief ruling Justice Ekwo rejected the objection of the federal government and granted permission to Kyari to adduce further documentary exhibits to his own defence and added that the court would have ample opportunity to determine the probate value to be attached to the additional evidence.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo has fixed June 3, 2022, for a definite hearing in the extradition suit instituted by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the federal government against Kyari’.

The suit is seeking to extradite Kyari at the request of the American government to face trial in his indictment for alleged internet fraud by a Nigerian, Abdulrahman Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

The Federal Government, through the Office of the AGF, had filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022.

The suit, titled: “Application for the Extradition of Abba Kyari to the U.S.,” was dated and filed on March 2. While the AGF is the applicant, Kyari is the respondent in the application.

The application was filed under the Extradition Act, as part of the Nigerian government’s approval of the request by the U. S. for Kyari’s extradition.

Kyari was formerly the head of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).