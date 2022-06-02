Gombe project team debunks allegation of monetary inducement

Gombe State Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation (PIME) team, has debunked allegations of monetary inducement involving its members during the recent land title verification exercise in some GDPs within the Gombe metropolis, describing it as unfounded and ridiculous.

Addressing Journalists at the Government House, Special Adviser to Gombe State Governor on PIME, Professor Namala Keftin Amuga said that the allegation which is under investigation is disturbing, stressing that no such deal was ever authorized by him or any member of the team.

While dissociating the PIME team from such an act, Professor Namala Keftin Amuga challenged any person or group of persons who were requested by any member to offer bribe or gratification before, during and after the verification exercise to come forward with evidence or proof of such transaction.

He also explained that no form of the tender was ever required or advanced to the team during the entire exercise and implored anyone affected to personally deal with the fraudulent individual rather than dragging a revered PIME team that worked hard to gain the confidence of the people of the state during the verification exercise.

The Special Adviser further advised the general public to always ensure payment of requisite and calculated ground rents of their assets as well as ensure collecting receipts in like sum.

He assured that anyone with complaints and relevant reports concerning such a shady deal should not hesitate to approach the team promising them confidentiality in handling reported cases.





Namala Keftin Amuga used the occasion to appreciate those who sincerely presented themselves and their land documents for verification as directed by the state government and maintained that the committee’s report will soon be presented to the government for further implementation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE