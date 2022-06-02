Community tenders apology over attack on Osun governor’s convoy

The people of Gbongan community in Ayedaade local government area of Osun State have dissociated themselves from the alleged unprovoked attack on the convoy of the State Governor that came to the town for a political campaign in May 23.

The leadership of the town however tendered an apology to the Governor and the State Government for any embarrassment and inconveniences the incident might have caused them.

The community spoke through their monarch, the Olufi of Gbonganland, Oba Dr Adetoyese Oyeniyi, the village heads, traditional chiefs, and entire members of the Association of Gbongan Progressive Elements (AGPE) which is the umbrella body for all Gbongan sons and daughters, home and abroad.

In a statement signed by the AGPE Chairman, Alhaji Saka Kola Owopade, and the general secretary, Mr Olaniran, Moshood Olalekan, the community leaders said, “We wish to tender an unreserved apology over the ugly incident of transgression which reared its ugly head after the campaign trip of the State Governor in Gbongan on Monday, May 23, 2022.”

“We wish to place on record that the Governor was harmoniously received at the Palace of the Olufi of Gbonganland by some traditional rulers and chiefs, district heads, AGPE members and youths.”

“The period of time we shared together at the Palace was fantastically tranquil with a mutual exchange of requests from both sides and the ultimate promise by the Governor to address all our yearnings and aspirations.”





“The open campaign too at the heart of the town i.e. Oke Church was devoid of any harassment and embarrassment. Some of us personally witnessed the two occasions. The people of the community heralded the Governor with enthusiastic tumult. Everybody there present was in a good mood and high spirit.”

“To our chagrin and dismay, after the Governor had long left, there was a form of unprovoked scuffle between two titanic groups purportedly claiming unwarranted superiority. This dented the image of our town which is customarily known for peace and tranquillity. It has never been in our manner to cause commotion and pandemonium. This is unprecedented and alien to us.”

“Following this incident, security agencies came to town and combed the town with the indiscriminate arrest of people they suspected, even to the level of apprehending guests at a naming ceremony. ”

” At our own level, we are mindfully in support of the law taking its course. Anybody found culpable of causing mayhem or participating in anything that is tantamount to disturbance of the peace of the land should be brought to book. We believe also that anyone who is found innocent should be released unconditionally, after thorough investigation.”

”In the final analysis, we wish to reiterate our position that, the community had no hands in the mayhem and it was found that the crisis had no political undertones.”

