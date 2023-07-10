The Bauchi state commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, has tasked journalists to expose corrupt personnel without tarnishing of the Force.

The assertion was made by Auwal Musa Mohammad in his maiden press briefing on Monday at the Command Headquarters while addressing Journalists.

He stressed that the Media is a partner in progress in achieving a lawful society that is almost crime-free, which is the main constitutional responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, “As our partners, you are encouraged to be bold in exposing the bad eggs in the Force. If you see any personnel of the Force engaging in any nefarious activities, please, get in touch with me or any officer of the Command. There is a way you can do that without dragging the image of the Force in the mud.”

He also said that “Be our agent in your respective areas, have your ears to the ground, open your eyes and give us useful information that will lead to effective policing. We are working together to make society crime free.”

Auwa Mohammed stressed that the Command will do everything humanly possible to provide effective policing across Bauchi State as long as he remains the Police Commissioner.

He stressed that “the distinct call to duty signifies a great responsibility to protect lives and property in Bauchi state and Nigeria at large. It requires collective and individual responsibilities to achieve our

general objectives of securing lives and property.”

The Commissioner of Police added, “Our strategy in fighting crime and criminality would generally be focused on intelligence-led and community-oriented policing. This would no doubt foster our proactive measures in tackling the menace of diverse crime and criminality trending in the state.”

According to him, “We shall maintain and strengthen collaborative partnership with all sister security agencies and community stakeholders in a bid to ensure community security and to proactively deal with emerging security threats to the state.”

Auwal Mohammed further said, “It is imperative to collaborate with the judiciary, as well as the Ministry of Justice, with the view to facilitate proper prosecution of all criminal

cases.”

He, however, assured that “While discharging our constitutional mandates of securing the state, we shall respectively be accountable for our services and actions. Finally, I would like to acknowledge and appreciate the healthy collaboration and understanding between the Command and the media community.