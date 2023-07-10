A transgender woman, Rikkie Valerie Kolle, has been crowned the winner for the first time in the history of the Miss Netherland beauty pageant.

The 22-year-old transgender woman, who made history on Sunday, 9th July 2023, took to Twitter to express excitement over the development.

She wrote,” I DID IT!’

The model, dressed in a beautiful red gown, was overcome by emotion while receiving her crown from her predecessor Ona Moody and reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel from the USA.

Miss Kolle will now represent the Netherlands at the Miss Universe 2023, slated for December in El Salvador.

The model stood victorious with a bouquet while her competitors applauded. She later took to Twitter to exclaim, ‘I DID IT!’

Miss Universe 2023 will be held in El Salvador in December, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed, and will see contestants from 24 countries battle it out to claim the title.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE