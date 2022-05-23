Explosion: Buhari visits Kano to commiserate with emir, victims’ families

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the victims of the explosion that claimed nine lives in Kano State last week.

Buhari who is in Kano for the Annual Air Force Day Celebration paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero at his palace.

According to him, he was in Kano to commiserate with the Emir over the unfortunate incident.

He said: “I am in Kano to condole the emir over the unfortunate incident that claimed some lives and to commiserate with the families of the victims.

“I pray for affected families and also praise the state government for being proactive.”

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the state government has given N9 million to the affected families, N2 to those injured some of who are at the Greenfield Specialist Hospital and the Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, N1 million to those who are mildly injured.

“More so, there are properties close to the scene that are affected that include two buildings that are damaged, they were given N2 million, and the Winners Academy Nursery/Primary School that were given N1 million.

“As soon as the incident occurred, the state government took immediate action to save those affected and protect the affected area as well.

“Nine people died in the gas cylinder explosion and eleven others were injured,” he said.

On his side, the Emir of Kano thanked the president for finding time to visit and prayed for peace in the country.