Gombe PDP primaries: One dead, another injured, DPO stoned in Billiri

One person whose identity could not be immediately identified was alleged to have been killed during the primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Billiri LGA of Gombe State, on Sunday evening.

Reports have it that the incident happened when Police personnel at the venue were trying to drive away unruly supporters from the venue of the PDP primary election for Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency.

The exercise was held at Tangji, an outskirt of Billiri town where reports made available to our correspondent indicated that the DPO of Billiri Police Division who supervised the security operations at the venue was also badly stoned on his forehead, an action which created rancour that resulted in the shooting of a supporter with one other sustaining serious injuries on his shoulders.

However, while confirming the incident, Gombe State Police Commissioner, Ishola B Babaita, in a telephone conversation with journalists, dissociated the killing with the party primary election.

According to the Police Commissioner, the killing had nothing to do with the primary election as it happened far away from the scene of the primary election assuring that investigation is ongoing to ascertain what actually happened to lead to the death.

Meanwhile, the election, which was held under a very tense atmosphere, saw the emergence of Honourable Ali Isa JC who polled a total of 43 out of the 61 votes cast to beat nine other contestants while his closest rival, Honourable Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, polled nine votes.





Winner of the election, Ali Isa JC, who represented the constituency from 2015 to 2019, promised quality representation if elected again in the 2023 general election just as he thanked the delegates for the confidence bestowed on him.

He said: “You can see eighty per cent of the contestants hugged and congratulated me. So I assure you that we are going to come out strong as one team, so the APC should start parking.”

But in his reaction, Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, current member representing Billiri East in the Gombe State House of Assembly, who contested and polled nine votes, alleged the militarisation of the whole exercise.

He said that the primary election was not a war as it turned out to be, stressing that, a fair level playing ground should have been allowed.

Meanwhile, reports from other parts of the state showed that the PDP primaries for the State Assembly and House of Representatives were relatively peaceful.

The result is as follows;

State House of Assembly,

AKKO LGA

1) Hon Abdullahi Bashir Gaddafi – Akko Central

2) Hon Umar Adamu Kalajanga – Akko North

3) Hon Alh Adamu Kashere (Bunun Kashere – Akko West

BALANGA LGA

1) Hon Meriji Adamu Majoro – Balanga South

2) Hon Saratu Hamman Jauro – Balanga North

BILLIRI LGA

1) Hon Yakubu Daniel Ladollis (Shettiman Bare) – Billiri East

2) Hon Nimrod Malon Yari (Talban Tal) – Billiri West.

DUKKU LGA

1) Hon Zakariyya Ya’u Sa’idu – Dukku South

2) Hon Abdulrahman Buba Zaune – Dukku North

FUNAKAYE LGA

1) Hon Mohammed Buba Bajoga Boro – Funakaye North

2) Hon Abubakar Adamu – Funakaye South

GOMBE LGA

1) Hon Ahmed Kawuwa Abubakar (Chichchi) – Gombe North

2) Hon Ismail Usmandodo – Gombe South

KALTUNGO LGA

1) Hon Gabriel Galadima – Kaltungo west

2) Hon Hassan Reuben – Kaltungo East

KWAMI LGA

1) Hon Adamu Rilwanu (Marafan Bomala) – Kwami West

2) Hon Ahmad Abubakar Doho (Sardaunan Doho) – Kwami East

NAFADA LGA

1) Hon Haji Baba (Sardaunan Nafada) – Nafada North

2) Hon Ibrahim Kawu Musa – Nafada South

SHONGOM LGA

1) Hon Zubairu Ayala – Shongom

2) Hon Markus Samuel – Pero Chonge

YAMALTU DEBA LGA

1) Hon. Salisu Inuwa Lano – Deba

2) Hon Kabiru Haruna Wade – Yamaltu East

3) Hon Engr Samaila Garba – Yamaltu west

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

1. Dukku/Nafaɗa

2. Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye – Hon Yaya Bauchi Tongo

3. Akko – Hon Aishatu MB Ahmad

4. Yamaltu Deba – Hon Inuwa Garba

5. Billiri/Balanga – Hon Ali JC Isa

6. Kaltungo/Shongom – Hon. Obed Paul Shehu

