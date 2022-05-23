Anambra South: Concede senatorial ticket to Ihiala, APGA chieftain tells Soludo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Nnodim Ewelukwa, has urged the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of political positions in the state.

Chief Ewelukwa made the appeal on Monday at a press briefing in Abuja. The APC chieftain said in deference to power shift, the Ihiala bloc should be considered for the senatorial ticket of the APGA in Anambra State.

Checks revealed that Anambra South senatorial district is made up of Old Aguata Union (OAU), the Nnewi bloc and the Ihiala bloc.

He maintained that a situation whereby a person from the same Old Aguata Union (OAU) as the governor is contesting for the Senate seat does not augur well for the power rotation arrangement in the Anambra South Senatorial zone.

He expressed concern that after representing the zone in the Senate for 12 years, another candidate from OAU should not be aspiring for another term when a particular bloc has not represented the zone.

He stated: “It is on record that Anambra South Senatorial District has three distinct constituent blocs, namely the Old Aguata Union (OAU), the Nnewi bloc and the Ihiala bloc.





“The OAU bloc has represented Anambra South in the Senate for 12 years, through Dr Ugochukwu Uba (2003 -2007) and Senator Andy Uba (2011-1019. On the other hand, Nnewi bloc has also represented the zone for 12 years, through Senator Nnamdi Eriobuna (1999-2003), Ikechukwu Obiora (2007 -2011) and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, (2019-2023).

“You can see that after representing the zone in the last 24 years among themselves, it is only fair and proper that OAU and Nnewi blocs should support the Ihiala bloc to represent Anambra South Senatorial zone in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It might interest you to know that among the three persons that purchased APGA nomination forms for the Senatorial ticket, namely Ben Nwankwo (OAU), Chris Azubogu (Nnewi) and Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, (Ihiala), it was Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo that spend his resources and time to lead the Let’s Go South campaign during the 2021 governorship zoning crisis in the state.”

Ewelukwa who recalled that Professor Soludo was a product of zoning submitted that it would not only be unfair but also a grave injustice to the Ihiala people to deny them the opportunity to represent Anambra South in the Senate.

“Ihiala has thrown up an eminently qualified candidate in the person of Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, who stepped down for Soludo during the governorship election. It would be unthinkable that OAU should occupy the governorship office and still eyeing the Senate position.”

The Unaligned Stakeholders extolled the principle of even spread of elective and appointive opportunities, maintaining that electing the next Senator for Anambra South from Aguata or Nnewi will be the height of injustice against the Ihiala people.

