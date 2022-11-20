Expect opposition (I)

“People who do what is right may have many problems, but the Lord will solve them all.” Psalm 34.19 NCV.

Life is never a smooth journey where things just work out every time with whoever we relate with. In life we will sometimes face opposition. There will be times when we will be opposed. We will, every once in a while, be faced head long with resistance and dissent, We will encounter people with difference in opinion who will confront us by their action, accusation or argument.

As we go through the journey called life we will meet hostility, antagonism, enmity, objection, disapproval, criticism, defiance, obstruction and such like.

To want to go through life without opposition is wishful thinking.

“There’s a popular myth – perhaps unspoken – that says everything should be easy if you’re doing the right thing. But that’s just not true. Call it “the resistance,” spiritual warfare, or inertia, but the fact is that if you’re trying to do anything of significance you will face opposition. Coming to terms with and overcoming opposition will make the difference between success and failure in almost anything you do. Change is usually painful, and almost always difficult. Every system wants to maintain the status quo. Your brain want to keep right on practicing the same bad habits, thinking the same negative thoughts, or enjoying the same addictions. Your family system wants to continue the same unhealthy or dysfunctional patterns of relating. Your church or business wants to remain at the same level, getting the same results as it is now, instead of growing. But the truth is that to maintain is to go backwards. A plant or tree that ceases to grow begins to die. It’s the same with your own health, or that of your family, church, business, mission, or ministry. You must put energy into a system to keep it from deteriorating. In the long run not changing is almost certain to be more painful than the hard work involved in change. That energy needed to create change will be opposed. Everything good, helpful, or significant has always faced tremendous opposition. Jackie Robinson faced it while becoming the first black African American to play major league baseball. Albert Einstein faced it while overcoming his lack of formal education to become one of the most successful inventors of all time. The Apostle Paul faced it while taking the message of the gospel to the entire then-known world. Whatever your mission, you will face opposition as well. You’ll have to learn ways of overcoming opposition if you want to do anything positive, whether it’s lose 20 pounds, write a book, grow a church or business, raise children well, get out of debt, or leave other people better in some way because you were here.” DrCarolministries.

EXPECT OPPOSITION Part 2

Nobody is exempt from opposition. Opposition is an integral part of life.

“Friend, we all face opposition sometimes. Maybe you’re facing it right now.





Sometimes opposition happens simply because there are disagreeable people in your life. It could be from an unreasonable boss or an intrusive neighbor. Maybe it’s in the constant pushback you get from a family member or the outright meanness you experience from somebody you love.

But, with great opportunity comes great opposition too. Sometimes resistance is a sign that you’ve made the enemy mad. You’re doing what he wants to prevent. So, if you know you’re following the Lord, opposition can be an even bigger motivator because it can serve as confirmation that you’re on the path God set for you. But just because opposition can be a motivator doesn’t mean it can’t wear us out.” Jennifer Rothchild.

If our lives will count we must learn to handle opposition.

“Adversity is inevitable, but difficulties or misfortunes don’t have to keep you from achieving your intended goals and finding the happiness you seek in business and in life.It’s how you overcome these adversities can make all the difference.

Every challenge we successfully conquer serves to strengthen not only our will, but our confidence, and therefore our ability to confront future obstacles.” Larry Kim.

Opposition is an inevitable reality of life. Opposition will show up in our relationships. It will rear its ugly head in our communities, families, profession and indeed everywhere where we have to relate with other human beings.

EXPECT OPPOSITION Part 3

“Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. The mediocre mind is incapable of understanding the man who refuses to bow blindly to conventional prejudices and chooses instead to express his opinions courageously and honestly.” Albert Einstein.

Why many people get into trouble when opposition shows up is because they assume they will never be opposed. They react with surprise and discouragement because of the unrealistic expectation of going through life on a smooth sail. Opposition is “common to man” and must be expected.

“Outrage. Fear. Confusion. Anger. Nostalgia. Withdrawal. Many of the ways we Christians respond to opposition are far from ideal.

Peter knew what it was like to face opposition, to lash out in anger or draw back in fear, to be restored in love, then to step out boldly with gospel courage. It took him years to learn, but with Jesus beside him and the Spirit within him, he did. Later in life, he wrote a letter—1 Peter—to fellow sufferers, and taught them how to respond as a Christian to opposition.

‘Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you.’ 1 Peter 4.12.

This isn’t new. It isn’t strange. It’s normal. Paul promises that “all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted” 2 Timothy 3.12. “In the same way,” Jesus reminds us, “they persecuted the prophets who were before you” Matthew 5.12. Don’t be surprised. God certainly isn’t.” David Gunner Gundersen.

Also some people fail to handle opposition well because they think they ought not to be opposed. They have an over inflated idea of their own importance so opposition is seen as an affront, an insult to their intelligence and competence. Pride makes a man react badly to opposition.

We must not crumbled or be crushed by opposition.

“The tendency for any leader in a pressure-filled situation is to withdraw and isolate yourself. I get it. It’s hard to know who you can trust. This is why it is so important to surround yourself with like-minded leaders who understand the big picture. You will most likely be accused of creating a “yes” board by your detractors. Don’t be confused by their accusations. You are much easier to discourage if you can be isolated, either by your own decision or by theirs.

We have a quote that we use in our one-day events that says, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Pastor, share the burden of pressure with your trusted leaders. It is unlikely that you will be successful at bringing change if you don’t.” Dave Sellers

EXPECT OPPOSITION Part 4

As we go through the journey called life we will meet hostility, antagonism, enmity, objection, disapproval, criticism, defiance, obstruction and such like.

To want to go through life without opposition is wishful thinking.

Trying to please everyone will not immune us from opposition. Opposition will come from those who we please or do not please. The key is not striving to please people but to do what is right.

“If you are good, people will criticize you. If you are bad, people will criticize you. If you are both good and bad, people will still criticize you. Therefore, don’t waste your life trying to please anyone.” Matshona Dhliwayo

Adversity and opposition is a “tester of our strength”. Our attitude to and outcome after opposition shows what we are really made of. Anybody can act strong and talk big when things are going fine but it’s in crisis we know who people really are.

“If you fall to pieces in a crisis, there wasn’t much to you in the first place.” Proverbs 24.10 Message

When we expect opposition we become better prepared to face it when it comes.

“A wise, shrewd person discerns the danger ahead and prepares himself, but the naïve simpleton never looks ahead and suffers the consequences.” Proverbs 27.12 TPT.

“In any life adventure, preparation has no substitute. For an aircraft, adequate ground preparation is crucial to successful operation in the air. If you don’t want to fail in the air, prepare well on the ground. Anything that will go well must be well prepared for. Preparation puts you ahead of others.

With God, nothing appears accidentally. Preparation leads to readiness.

Jesus did – Luke 3:21-23; 4:1-4.

John did – Luke 1:79, 80.

Level of preparation largely determines level of encounters and quality of results. The more prepared you are, the more chances you have to enhance your performance. If you fail, don’t blame your teacher, query your preparation.” David Abioye.

We can be rest assured we will overcome opposition because we are promised victory if we depend on the Lord and apply the principles He leads us to through His word and by His Holy Spirit.

“People who do what is right may have many problems, but the Lord will solve them all.” Psalm 34.19 NCV

CONCLUDED.

