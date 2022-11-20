My children motivate me—Femi Solar

Jasa gospel singer and songwriter, Femi Oladele, popular as Femi Solar has said that being constantly aware of his commitments to giving his children a good life and ensuring that they have access to the good things of life motivate him to keep pushing on even when times get hard.

The award-winning singer who floated a state-of-the-art Rehotech music studio in Ibadan some months back hinted that making music and creating time for his family are two things God has helped him to manage very well, adding that he has always been a family-oriented man who pays active attention to the growth and happiness of his children.

Asked if any of his children is showing interest in music, Solar said music lives in his family and would not be surprised if all his children picked interest in music, adding that he would not stand in the way of any of his children who want to make a career in music.

Speaking about his music career which has earned him recognitions within and outside Nigeria in the last decade, the Jasa gospel singer recalled that the journey into music didn’t start on a smooth footing for him but his tenacity and passion for the job sustained him even when every other thing had failed.

“I have always been passionate about my music and other entertainment commitments that I get into. Apart from music, I am a content and jingle creator who understands that one must constantly be on top of his game in order to stay relevant. God has been merciful to me and I am grateful because nothing else could have sustained this brand without the God factor in my life.

