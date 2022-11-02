Expanding voting rights

Opinions
By Khadijah. M. Abubakar
voting Yoruba SMEs farmers nation sugar Lawal honours Independence kings heroes fats oils Nigeria tool ASUU woman Bribery Ayanlaja Offa Akuskura Doctrine of necessity Impeachment, penalty for failure and incompetence, University education: Mauritius, every birthday is a landmark, Proposed ban Women and the logic, Women and the logic, Lagos HIV, Criminal justice system, Criminal justice system and overshoot of prison capacity , Lagos and improved access to housing, Ogunbiyi candidates drug abuse Spanish Tinubu IPOB The era of lame ducks is here, English reports ASUU The global coalition against ISIS, conflict parents Children’s empowerment Dangers of APC’s consensus , 2023 and the demonisation of zoning, FIRS Blasphemy Of 2023 polls, Spiritual values and Nigeria politics, 2023: Ogun governorship and vote for continuity, Nigeria Adetona smoking Zoning and its ugly, On challenges of education sector, democracy Joe Makoju: The saint goes home, OGUN 2023: Restructuring and Nigeria, Still on Dr Chinelo’s gruesome death, Votes belong to political parties, Breaking biases women face, Service Why Nigerian youths earnestly yearn for Ambassador Funmi Ayinke, goals UNSC ASUU’s incessant, ASUU’s incessant fruitless strikes, Spain Nigerian women and national security , Danger of ignoring the minority, Census Soft drinks tax: One tax Africa primaries understanding and interfaith dialogue , How private schools destroy education, cacophonous major challenge to control HIV, justice gas Men leadership Let the youth place reason above emotion, Bureaucracy of NASS: Reality Nigeria and Delta, On Nigerian soldiers, health Instagram and mental health, power girls Lagos and impetus Buhari should arrest Malady, Marwa: A birthday tribute to an enigma, Averting the use, Afghanistan before the service year runs, Six days with Kumuyi, farmers-herders Domestic violence conference Developing grassroots Nigerian system has been ‘hushpuppied’, New Ekiti LCDAs, Otoge: Modest theory, conflicting practicum, Women Abortion, Insecurity and peaceful co-existence, agency Alakija labour women GSM inequality economy ECOWAS data to understand customers better, corruption water Impact of JUSUN’s strike on criminal justice dispensation, banks When silence, restructuring accidents insecurity bleeding federalism Nigeria tukur water Giving blanket amnesty to ‘bandits’ partisan politics, Nigerians, Ayoade makinde Marwa MSMEs not yet equal with the West Neera Tanden Nigeria’s dead primary health Of NASS clerk Why government should support celebrating a bridge builder at 56 accident Are we really citizens The face of anti-Fulani imperialism Igbohoism government To reform or not to reform government agencies Nigeria’s democrats and republicans, call for fiscal wisdom, not austerity

THE society, technology and the entire youth populace have evolved. They are no longer what they used to be in decades past, thanks to sociopolitical developments and the advancement in information and computer literacy.  At 16 years of age, today’s youth are already mature enough to make informed choices about issues affecting their lives and to engage in the political system through the electoral system. Today, unlike previous generations, young people are much more informed. They, for example, undertake courses such as civics and social and political education in school. Unlike previous generations who may only have had access to local and national media, today’s youth have access to the web where they can get information and engage in discussions on a wide range of non-political and politics issues. In today’s world, some teenagers  graduate from universities at the age of 19. Every teenager knows the effects of ASUU strikes on the academic performance of students. Every teenager knows the effects of bad leaders/leadership on the development of the nation. Some teenagers are now owners of small businesses and are the breadwinners of their families.

At 15/16 years, some complete  secondary school education; seek full time employment and, at the same time, remit tax to the government, so why shouldn’t they be entrusted with their civic responsibility of voting their leaders? In addition, Section 60(2) of the Nigerian Labour Act states that: “Young persons over the age of sixteen years may be employed during the night in the following industrial undertakings or activities which by reason of the nature of the process are required to be carried on continuously day and night, that is to say:  a) in the manufacture of iron and steel, in processes in which reverberatory or regeneratory furnaces are used and in the galvanizing of sheet metal or wire (except the pickling process);   b) glass works;  c) manufacture of paper;  d) manufacture of raw sugar; and  e) gold mining reduction work.  In terms of Leadership,they have been coaches as class representatives of their course , and  members of the students union board of their prospective institution.”

Before age eighteen, they are great innovators and inventors. They are people with great potential and possess  high level of maturity and leadership.

Furthermore, the Nigerian labour laws allows the full employment of young men above 15 years of age in commerce and industrial undertakings. Section 59 (2) of the Nigerian Labour Act holds that: “No young person under the age of fifteen years shall be employed or work in any industrial undertaking.” Psychologically, they  now know the difference between the right and wrong. Despite this, they are still exempted from performing their civil and constitutional rights of this country which is voting, choosing a good leader for their country due to the age barrier/constraint. This category of teenagers who are not up to 18 years are witnesses/victims  of flood, high rise inflation,  bad roads, epileptic power supply, decadent of education system and inept governance generally. This category who are not up to 18 years are already paying taxes  from their money made from entrepreneurship and self employment yet they can’t vote. They are being gathered at campaign  grounds yet they are being denied voting rights. As teenagers, they are eligible to attend political rallies and shout party slogans.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

The under-18  Nigerians are victims of inept leadership, ritual killings, scamming, fraudsters, armed robbers and killers as being reported almost every time by the mass media. At this point, it is apt to ask why the government cannot let them direct their energy to voting a good leader who will eradicate corruption, poverty, and provide them a standard education, social and infastructure? On this note, I am urging  lawmakers to amend the constitution to allow people from the age of 16 to start voting and have a say in the  choice of leaders of the country because they are also victim of misgovernance even if they might not be able to be voted for. Nigeria, like most countries in the world, has set a minimum voting age in her Constitution. Section 117 (2) of the 1999 Constitution provides that: “Every citizen of Nigeria, who has attained the age of eighteen years residing in Nigeria at the time of the registration of voters for purposes of election to any legislative house, shall be entitled to be registered as a voter for that election.”

Also, the Nigerian Electoral Act, 2010 holds in section 12 (2) that: “A person shall be qualified to register as a voter if such a person has attained the age of 18 years.” However, like the spirit of “not too young to run” which has necessitated the NASS to reduce the qualifying age to contest in an election as the President, member of House of Reps or House of Assembly from 40 and 30  to 35 and 25 respectively, debate is currently under way in many countries to reduce the voting age to 16. Indeed, some countries in the world today have  already adopted same policy. It should be noted that if this action is taken, Nigeria won’t be the first or last country taking this step. Countries before us would have taken it and in the same vein, countries after us will.

  • Abubakar is a student of Summit University (SUN), Offa, Kwara State.

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

You might also like
Opinions

The first FIFA World Cup in the Arabian gulf region

Opinions

No Bobo! No Zobo! (Part One)

Opinions

2023: The bogey of Yoruba solidarity

Opinions

Nigeria’s permanent seat in UN security council

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More