Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, vowed to enforce all existing traffic, waste management and street trading laws in the State.

He said the state had put in place the necessary architecture in terms of building markets, and parks and hence could no longer tolerate traders obstructing traffic, people dumping refuse on the medians, street corners.

Makinde affirmed this resolve during his oath-taking and swearing-in for a second term at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, on Monday, as administered by the State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima.

Speaking, Makinde said tough actions aimed at improving the state’s environmental outlook became imperative because the state had already created the architecture required to bring sanity into the markets, transportation and waste management sectors.

He said his administration would not allow the state to descend to a point where chaos will turn away investors.

He said it’s high time the people of the State appreciated the link between the rule of law and sustainable development.

Makinde said: “We know we have your support as we make tough decisions and take tough actions that will lead to improving our state’s environmental and socio-political outlook.

“So far, we have created the architecture required to bring sanity into the markets, transportation and waste management sectors.

“We have built markets and other closed environments for our traders to carry out their business without obstructing traffic and causing mayhem on our streets. Of course, every street corner should not be converted into a marketplace.

“We have built parks and other transportation hubs so transporters do not park on the roads. We are increasing the capacity of our waste managers so that our people stop seeing the medians and street corners as legal dumpsites.

“We have embarked on continuous sensitisation of the people, encouraging them to adopt a lifestyle change that will make the environment more suitable for living and business.

“Having created these structures, it is time to implement existing laws based on the principles of equity and fairness. Therefore, I have directed all relevant agencies to enforce existing traffic, waste management and street trading laws.”





To ensure continuous sensitisation and enlightenment on existing traffic, waste management and street trading laws, using the media, Makinde directed the creation of the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OMASED).

Makinde explained that the agency will be mandated to establish a public orientation and sensitisation framework into which all agencies and departments of government must key in.

On his agenda for the second term, Makinde said the four pillars for his first term: Economy, Education, Healthcare and Security, would be consolidated.

On education, he assured of sustaining 15-20 per cent budgetary allocation to the sector to reduce the infrastructure deficit in public primary and secondary schools.

To this end, he said the focus will be on building classrooms and other needed facilities in underserved areas in the State.

On health, he promised to equip and upgrade Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and other selected secondary healthcare facilities.

He promised that communities across the 351 wards of the state without upgraded PHCs will be prioritised during his second term.

As regards security, he said the state security architecture will be strengthened, especially the training and retraining of personnel of the Oyo Amotekun corps for them to be involved in local intelligence gathering and local policing.

He assured of a commitment to growing the state economy by building on its gains in agribusiness and bringing in investments in Solid Minerals, Sustainable Energy and Tourism.

He said the state will be bullish about getting local and foreign direct investments into the State, adding that the state will see the gains of its recent London business summit.

Furthermore, Makinde said road infrastructure will also get his attention, promising the completion of the 110 km Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road within his second term.

He also promised completion of all ongoing road projects, particularly saying priority will be given to internal roads in urban areas.

The Oyo governor further assured of sustaining the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, assuring that the backlog of gratuity will be cleared within the next four years.

