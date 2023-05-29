Newly sworn-in governor of Delta, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborovweri has appointed Vanguard’s Senior Reporter, Festus Ahon, as Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Some journalists in the State were expecting Dennis Otu who worked with him while he was the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly to continue to hold this position.

Ahon’s appointment followed Oborevwori’s swearing-in as governor of the oil-rich state on Monday.

Meanwhile, the new CPS has confirmed his appointment.

