Former governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame has commended Gen. TY Danjuma over infrastructural development in Taraba state.

Nyame gave the commendation while interacting with Danjuma over the weekend in Takum, shortly after a visit to projects site in the local government.

Nyame described TY as a living legend that want his visible legacies to be remembered in generations to come.

“I have come to salute you over your infrastructure development here in Takum local government. All I can say about you is, you are a living legend that would be remembered in generations to come. Your life torching legacies are visible.

“Your projects in Takum are economic driving. By the time these projects are commission, Takum will be a state of it own. The economic and life changing impact of the projects is clear.

“The international airport with a plan 5 star hotel in Kashimbila near the hydro power project, if completed would not only change the face of Takum but would generally boost the state economy. The projects would attract both local and foreign investors, which would further creat job opportunities for the youths.

“I want you to also help advise the federal government to be serious about the Kashimbila hydro power project.

“The Rufkatu Danjuma hospital and the just Commissioned eye centre is of world class standard. I want to state here that the ongoing constructed University when completed, would be a revolution for academic in Taraba.

“I want to sincerely thank you for the road construction projects you are solely sponsoring to ease the movement of people and their farm produce,” Nyame commended.

Meanwhile, Gen. TY Danjuma while responding said, all he craved for was peace to enable the infrastructure stand for generations unborn.

“All I want from you is peace. I want peace so that the infrastructure would remain standing for our children unborn.

“I want everyone to be a peace advocate. I think our steps so far in ensuring peace in Taraba is not enough, and I want everyone to stand up for peace.

“If we don’t come together as one people of Taraba, our enemies would one day take over the state from us,” Danjuma responded.