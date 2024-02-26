Former Governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame on Sunday, expressed confidence that Governor Agbu Kefas would develop Taraba more than he did as governor for 10 years.

The former governor while interacting with journalists in Takum, expressed optimism that Kefas will transform the state more than expected by the citizens, and called for required support to enable the governor to succeed.

“I am confident that Governor Agbu Kefas would work more than me. I want to assure citizens that Kefas will transform Taraba more than expected.

“I succeeded as governor for 10 years because I listened to good advice. Governor Kefas is the type that listens to elders, and we are ready to advise him correctly.

“Since he became governor, he has not rejected my call, and my calls to him have always been for the development of Taraba. I will not be tired of advising him to ensure that Taraba is great. I am so far impressed by his transformational moves. His developmental policies are genuine, and I am convinced by the steps taken so far. I will always guide him wherever I feel is not proper.

“I was impressed when he told me that he would complete all abandoned projects before executing new ones. I went to the College of Nursing and Midwifery Jalingo and I was convinced the more. The reconstruction of the institution to international standards is a mind-blowing decision that can be described as an infrastructure revolution.

“If you go to the tipper garage project initiated by the previous government of governor Darius Ishaku, you will discover that Kefas has even expanded the project to be of word class standard, and many other projects ongoing in the state.

“In as much as I commend his steps so far in ensuring that the growing challenges of insecurity in Taraba is suppressed, I want to encourage him to double efforts because his desire for a total transformation of Taraba would not be achieved if the security of the citizens is not guaranteed.

“We need peace to achieve the desired development. I want to appeal to every citizen in Taraba to preach the gospel of peace, and support Governor Kefas to make Taraba great again,” Nyame expressed.