Police detectives of Anambra State Command working with Umuoji vigilante in Idemili North Local Government Area, have apprehended four suspected killers of the town’s President-General, who was murdered in his home at the weekend.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the State

Police Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, said an handset and ATM card of the deceased were recovered from them. In their confession, they named four other accomplices who are now being hunted for by the Police.

Ikenga said “The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who was away in Ibadan, Oyo State on official assignment for the opening ceremony of the 14th Biennial Police Games rushed back home when the news of the murder broke to coordinate Police effort at unravelling the crime.

“The CP who commended the Police in Ogidi and Umuoji vigilante for working together to apprehend the suspected perpetrators has directed State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to deploy its forensic team to scene of crime and take over the investigation.

He has mandated the homicide team in SCID to apprehend the four accomplices still on the run and unravel the motive behind the gruesome crime.

He noted that the CP also assured Presidents-General across the state that their safety is of primary concern to the Police as they represent their people in governance by their town unions.