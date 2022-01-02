Ex-presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa, is alive but critically ill

A former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 aborted third republic, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, is alive but critically ill.

It will be recalled that the erudite politician and astute businessman was rumoured to have died on Friday evening in trending stories on social media.

However, a close associate to the elder-statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Na’abba, in an interview with Freedom Radio denied the story saying, the Kano born politician is alive.

Alhaji Nastura Ashir Shariff disclosed that Bashir Tofa is alive but critically ill and hospitalized.

He requested prayers for the quick recovery of the politician.

Bashir Othman Tofa was born on 20th June 1947.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!