Congratulations . . . You made it

Congratulations on your making the new year. This is a feat we must never take for granted. Many who started last year with us are not with us today not because they didn’t want to, but they just couldn’t make it. If we have had the privilege to make a successful transition from the old to the New Year we must be grateful. We must see it as a fresh opportunity given us by God to have a new beginning. The most precious thing we all have in this New Year is being alive and the fact that you are reading this article at this time means you are alive. We need to be grateful for the gift and privilege of being alive.

As long as we have life there is always hope. There is nothing as a hopeless person. Hope is laced up for us throughout the year. No matter what has happened in the past, the fact that wehave the grace of a New Year means there is hope for us. We can still live our dreams. We can still have our expectations become a reality. We can still reach our goal. “There is hope only for the living. It is better to be a live dog than a dead lion!” Ecclesiastes 9:4

The truth of the matter is that things could have been worse than they have been. Many people are worse off than you so brace up and get going. There is a very thought provoking saying that we must regularly ponder on. It is attributed to a Persian poet- “I cried because I had no shoes until I met the man that had no feet”. Count your blessings one by one and it will surprise you what God has done. Many times, we focus on what has not happened and we are blinded to what we have. If we are to have our lives count we must be a grateful people. We must have an accurate perspective of the past and a right approach to the future. Our future is bright and full of potential for exploits. This is a new year. The old year has gone- gone for good and forever. We have before us a brand new year. There is no point brooding and crying over what last brought or did not bring. “Maybe this year, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives not looking for flaws, but looking for potential.” Ellen Goodman

We have the opportunity to write history in this New Year. “We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and the first chapter is New Year’s Day” Edith Lovejoy Pierce

We must understand that we cannot look forward and look back at the same time. It is time to move forward by looking forward. It is not over yet. We must keep moving on. We must not last year’s hiccups stop or slow us down. “Each year’s regrets are envelops in which messages of hope are found for the New Year” John R. Dallas Jnr

“When one door closes, and another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one that has opened for us.” Alexander Graham Bell

We must see the New Year with the right eyes. What we see is most likely what we will get. If we see doom and gloom then the year will full of calamity, frustrations and disappointments. If,on the other hand, we see possibilities we are more likely to have a successful year. Beloved, we must not look down on ourselves nor look around and be discouraged but we must look up and expect the very best.

The fact that we made it to the New Year is a simple sign that God has not finished with us yet. There are many territories to conquer and it promises to be a year of exploits. The New Year is here with us now and it’s time to look forward with unbridled hope. If we have made this year,then, we must be rest assured that we will make it this year. Congratulations, you made it.

