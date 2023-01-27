Ex-NANS President criticises CBN over scarcity of new naira notes

The immediate past President of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Asefon, has challenged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make open-hidden truth about the new naira policy that has led to an unbearable scarcity of the redesigned notes.

Asefon in an interview with Tribune Online in Abuja wondered why a few days before the expiration of the old notes as legal tender, many Nigerians could not access the new naira notes to buy food items and other products in the market.

The situation is further aggravated by the fact many traders in the market are already rejecting the old notes. This has forced many Nigerians to scramble for the new notes, which are allegedly hoarded by the banks.

A woman with a child strapped to her back, who simply gave her name as Asimau, said she had waited for more than three hours at an ATM point in the Asokoro District of Abuja, hoping to access the new notes in vain.

Asimau told Tribune Online that she goes to rural markets to buy yams but was informed by her customers that they would not be receiving old notes from anyone today (Friday); hence she had to look for the new notes.

The Ex-NANS President, while reacting to the predicament of Nigerians over the redesigned naira notes, hinted that there are so many hidden agendas behind the new CBN policy, stressing that up until now the new naira notes are not in full circulation and that banks are still giving old notes in less than a week to the expiration of the old notes as a legal tender.

He, therefore, urged the CBN to be truthful in discharging their duties to the citizens of the country by ensuring that the new naira notes are in circulation and accessible to all and sundry.

Asefon also condemned NNPC for not acting promptly on the menace confronting the PMS, which has made living unbearable for the citizens of the country.

He lamented that Nigerians are going through a lot at the moment as a result of fuel scarcity and hikes in price, adding that some businesses are folding up

Asefon charged the NNPC to hold the bull by the horns by confronting the situation sternly and also expose the bad eggs who are behind the sabotage before the masses act in an uncivil way.





He assured that none of these problems would stop the forthcoming election and that Nigerians are ready to vote for their desired candidate to lead Nigeria.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE