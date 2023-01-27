Non-indigenes in Akwa Ibom South pledge support for Tinubu, Udo-Inyang, others

“we the non-indigenes group in the area have decided to mobilise massively for Dr Martyns Udo-Inyang and other candidates of the party”

Non-indigenes residing in Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District have thrown their weight behind the All Progressives Party (APC) senatorial candidate, Dr Martyns Udo-Inyang and all other candidates of the party in next month’s national assembly election.

Rising from a meeting with the candidate who consulted the group at the party’s Secretariat in Eket yesterday, the leader of the group, Alhaji Kashim Sulieman pledged their unalloyed support for Dr Udo-Inyang’s aspirations and all the candidates of the APC at all levels.

Kashim said, after their careful observations and analyses of all the contenders for the senate seat in the senatorial district, they have found out that, Dr. Martyns stands tall as capable, knowledgeable and eligibly fit to be elected to represent the people at the red chamber of the National Assembly.

According to Suleiman, though others who had been in the corridors of power for more than twenty years failed to bring tangible development and provision of social amenities to the area, the non indigenes are comfortable with the candidate thereby mobilizing support for him and other candidates in APC.

“After a careful study of all the major contenders for the senate seat, we have found capability, wisdom, knowledge and effective representation in Martyns Udo-Inyang though, other candidates have been in the corridor of power for more than 20 years but unable to bring any meaningful developments and social amenities to their constituents, we the non-indigenes group in the area have decided to mobilise massively for Dr Martyns Udo-Inyang and other candidates of the party”.

Eket APC chairman, Pastor Ubong Okposin, described non-indigenes as critical stakeholders in the party and assured them of equal opportunity.

He stated that, all the rights and privileges due to them would be given to them and promised to partner with the group to actualize the vision and goals of the party.

Other stakeholders at the meeting were; the Eket senatorial district hopeful, chapter chairman, Mr. Udia Nkuh, Eket APC chapter secretary, Chief Ukpaukureke, political leader, Alhaji Kashim Suleiman, coordinator non-indigenes Group, Muhammed Ali Muhammed, AREWA Community Leader, Nze Anthony Eze- Igbo leader, Rose Johnson- Woman leader, Oladipo Mekuleyi – Leader Ibeno, Saba Nuhu Akor – Proprietor Leadman University, Clement Silas, Member Dr. Martyns Udo-Inyang’s Campaign Team, Ifeanyi Obidigwe – non-indigenes secretary.