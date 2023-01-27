Governor Sule loses son, Hassan

Hassan died in the early hours of Friday, it was gathered. He was said to have passed on after…

Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi Sule, son of the Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule is dead.

Hassan died in the early hours of Friday, it was gathered.

He was said to have passed on after a brief illness.

Among those who sent in condolence messages early was the Publisher of Eggonnews, Matthew Kuju.

His message to Governor Sule over the demise of his son reads, “it is with pains in our hearts to learn of the passage of your dear son, Hassan. No doubt, it is very painful when a father has to bury a son, but only Allah can explain such happenings.

“We pray May Allah raise him among the righteous and grant him Aljannah Firdausi, and may Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this painful demise.”

Also, the member representing Lafia North Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Hon. Barr. Muhammed Ibrahim Alkali, in a condolence message to the governor said he was shocked over the development.

He described the passing of late Hassan Abdullahi Sule as a “colossal loss” not only to Nasarawa State but the country at large.

“I share my deep condolences with His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule, over the passing of his beloved son Alh. Hassan. I pray that Allah (SWT) grants him Aljanatul Firdaus and comfort his family” the statement,” he noted.