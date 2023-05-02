The Jigawa State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Habibu Sani Sara, and one other person have been arrested and detained by the police on the order of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Reports from the state suggest that the chairman’s arrest follows allegations made against the outgoing governor regarding the last-minute indiscriminate award of contracts that could pose a huge burden to his successor.

Alhaji Habibu Sani Sara and Habu Karami Jahun, an APC stalwart in the state, were also expelled from the party on allegations of slandering and smearing campaign against the reputation of Governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

They were arrested by the police and expelled from the APC after conducting a live programme at a private radio station, where they accused the state governor of last-minute indiscriminate award of contracts that could be a huge burden to his successor.

During the radio programme, the two accused Governor Badaru of awarding shoddy contracts, including the supply of over 200 cars that were fully paid for without any visible outcome.

They also accused him of attempting to remain in power beyond May 29th, 2023, by imposing cabinet members and other key appointments into the incoming government of His Excellency Malam Umaru Namadi.

The state police command confirmed that the two accused persons were invited and detained by the police after receiving a written complaint from one Malam Habibi Ringim, a Special Adviser to the governor on Media Content.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that the accused persons had conducted live radio programmes in which they attacked the reputation of Governor Badaru and concocted lies against him.

In response to the development, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Gwaram local government chapter of the state expelled the ex-state party chairman, Alhaji Habibi Sani Sara, and Tukur Fagam on allegations of anti-party and other nefarious actions capable of destabilizing the party in the state.

The announcement of the sacking of the two individuals from the party was signed and made available to newsmen by the local government party chairman, Alhaji Ayuba Umar Nasara. He said the decision was taken by the party caucus to serve as a deterrent to others.

