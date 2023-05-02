In a tragic incident, a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Rafiu Akinwale, also known as ‘Slow’, has been arrested by the Ondo state police command for allegedly pushing one Prince Adesoji Adesida to death.

The incident occurred at a funeral ceremony held at the Dome Event Center in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Eyewitnesses reported that Akinwale, who suspected his girlfriend of exchanging numbers with a male guest, had confronted the lady and accused her of disrespecting him. Adesida, a prince from Akure, reportedly intervened to prevent Akinwale from assaulting the lady.

It was then that Akinwale allegedly pushed Adesida out of anger, causing the victim to hit his head on the floor.

Adesida was immediately rushed to the hospital but unfortunately died before arriving. The suspect was arrested by the police from the Ala station area of the state capital.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, stated that the suspect had been arrested and investigations were ongoing.

The deceased’s body has been taken to the morgue.

