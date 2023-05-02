The new Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna G. Garba, has assumed duty as the 30th Commissioner of Police in the Territory. The CP took over from AIG Sadiq Abubakar, who was redeployed to the Police Academy, Kano State following his promotion.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed that; “CP Haruna G. Garba, a thorough bread Police Officer, was born on the 8th of June, 1964. He hails from Ankpa LGA, in Kogi State, Nigeria. He attended the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), where he bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science and Administration. He subsequently got admitted to the University of Uyo, where he bagged a Masters Degree in International Relations in 1994.

“CP Haruna was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and was trained at the prestigious Police Academy Kano Annex, Kaduna State.

“The CP since passing out has served in several Operational, Administrative, and Intelligence capacity. Before his redeployment as the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna was the CP Yobe State Command.”

The statement further stated that, while addressing Senior Officers of the Command in the maiden meeting of his administration, the CP tasked them to be dutiful, and intensify their supervisory roles.

He added that his administration will be characterized by nothing less than Policing in line with Global best practices, respect for fundamental Human Rights, visibility policing, and a proactive approach to security challenges in the Territory.

He finally enjoined the good people of the Territory to intensify their partnership with the Police in the area of Intelligence gathering and other aspects capable of strengthening the peace Vis-a-vis the security architecture of the Territory.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE