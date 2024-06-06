The Akwa Ibom State command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested one Eddiong Anthony Matthew, a 35-year-old indigene of Ikot Ekong Village in Mkpat Enin LGA on half-dress military camouflage.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Akwa Ibom State command, Timfon John, the arrest was achieved out of its intensified effort to rid the state of criminal elements.

Police said its preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is an ex-convict who had been perpetrating series of crimes in the state in military camouflage with a warrant officer rank.

The release noted that luck ran out of the suspect on June 05, 2024, when he was arrested by the operatives of the command on crime prevention patrol.

Items recovered from him included: one walkie-talkie, phones suspected to have been stolen from his victims, a brown coverall dress and an RCC ID Card. The statement assured that the suspect would be charged in court upon completion of an investigation.

Parading the suspect, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Waheed Ayilara, has reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment and dedication to making Akwa Ibom inhabitable for criminals.

The CP however thanked the good people of Akwa Ibom State for their support to the Police,

urging members of the public to always report any suspicious act or movement to the Police.

Attached. Pic of Edidiong Anthony Mathew

