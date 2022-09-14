Evolution time for private universities

It has been over 206 days since the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) went on strike; students of federal universities have lost hope and some have moved to other schools while some have traveled out of the country and a few have decided not to go back to school.

Private universities have decided to use this moment to enlarge and boost themselves. Since ASUU has refused to end the prolonged strike, parents and students of these universities have decided to look for private universities to enroll their students in.

Currently, Nigeria has 49 federal, 48 state and 79 private universities. Though, the strike by ASUU has immobilized public institutions, teaching at private universities has continued. As a result, there has been a rush by parents with the financial strength to register their children in private universities.

Also, to help these students, some private universities have asked for permission from the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) to accept students from 100 to 300 levels. For example, in Dominion University Ibadan, students are being admitted from 300 level and not only the freshman.

According to their Admission officer, school fees are made affordable and can also be paid in installments. All these are just to help the students and parents.

The ASUU strike is hurting the Nigerian economy, families and students, but for private universities, the strike has not hurt but has had a positive effect on them.

And while private institutions are willing to take qualified students, it is still important to note that this can’t work or help everyone. Private institutions are known for their huge fees and billings, therefore, not all students affected by the ASUU strike can cross over.

Olugbode Adedayo, Marvedayo202@gmail.com.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Alaafin Stool: Atiba Descendants Kick, Want Selection Process Discontinued





2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others