Every Nigerian desires development — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that every Nigerian desires development no matter where they live.

The President who was represented by the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, disclosed this on Friday while inaugurating Kabusa-Ketti road, one of the projects lined up in a 17-day schedule for inauguration of projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the watch of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to mark the second anniversary of the President.

The President commended the FCT Minister and urged the people of Ketti and Kabusa to protect the road, use it responsibly, and take ownership of its maintenance.

He said: “Today’s event is not just a celebration of a new tarred Road. It is a testament to what can be achieved when commitment to the people translates into tangible, lasting change. This 10-kilometre stretch may appear modest in the eyes of some, but for the people of Kabusa, Ketti, and the surrounding communities, it is truly transformational.

“This vital infrastructure connects communities, unlocks economic potential, and affirms our administration’s commitment to equitable development across every corner of our nation. This road not only eases mobility, it enhances trade, it improves access to schools and healthcare, and it ensures that rural and peri-urban communities are not left behind in the march towards progress. Again, I commend the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for a job well done for delivering this project to specification and to the people’s satisfaction.

“I also appreciate the leadership of the Abuja Municipal Area Council for prioritising this intervention. Distinguished guests, this project aligns squarely with the renewed job agenda of my administration, which places people at the centre of governance. We believe that good governance is not theory, it is action reflected in the daily lives of the people.

“Our government remains steadfast in its resolve to deliver on critical infrastructure, roads, schools, hospitals, power, and digital access, not only in city centres but also in the smaller communities that form the backbone of our nation. To the people of Ketti and Kabusa, this road is yours. I urge you to protect it, use it responsibly, and take ownership of its maintenance.

“Government will do its part, but community stewardship is essential for sustainability. Let me also assure you that this is not the end of the road, but it is the beginning. More projects come, investments will reach you and attention will be given to your needs.

“For every Nigerian desires development no matter where they live. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in these efforts. Let this road stand as a symbol of partnership, perseverance, and the promise of a brighter future.”

Earlier, the FCT Minister who expressed his gratitude to the President for his support, commended traditional rulers, youths, and members of the community for their support in the process.

He said: “Mr. President, on behalf of the Federal Capital Territory, again, thank you for day 12 of Commissioning Projects initiated by the FCT Administration and supported by you. We thank you that you have honoured us again to be here with us today to inaugurate this Kabusa-Ketti Road. Like you were told by the Executive Secretary of the FCTA, this road was flagged off in December last year.

“Today, we are inaugurating this 9.8 kilometre of road. I want to commend the company because I know I have been here knocking on their door four or five times to see for myself what they are doing. And they gave us their word that this road will be part of the ceremonies we will carry out during Mr. President’s two years in office.

“So they have kept to their words and I want to commend them. It is not easy to carry out such a herculean task of road construction and here has opened this community. The importance of this road is why you can see the community has come out here in their numbers to celebrate it.

“And that is what government owes. When the people are happy, the government will be happy. When people toil, you see, when the government does its own work, you see the reflection in the faces of the people.

“I’m sure this is the first time the people of Ketti are getting government attention. So I commend them. I commend the youths for the support they gave to the contractors.

“There are some communities, when you award jobs to be done, instead of them to support the company, they pose problems for the company. But in this case, they supported the company to finish on time. So I commend the traditional rulers and the youth of this community for the support they gave to us and to those who are here”.