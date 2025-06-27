Mop-up UTME: Only 12.6% of candidates have printed notification slips so far — JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed concern regarding the low number of candidates, who have printed their examination notification slips, which will authorise them to sit the Saturday, 28th June, 2025 mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Board in a statement on Friday disclosed that only 12,442 out of the 98,232 scheduled candidates have printed their slips, reflecting a mere 12.6 per cent participation rate.

JAMB in a statement by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin strongly encourages all candidates, particularly those, who missed the main examination, to print their notification slips promptly.

Benjamin said this is a rare opportunity for them to participate in this year’s examination.

“The Board has scheduled the 2025 UTME mop-up examination for Saturday, 28th June, 2025. We urge all candidates, who missed their previous examinations, to reprint their slips to ensure they do not miss this opportunity.

“The Board is actively monitoring the printing process to determine the number of candidates, who will be on Saturday, 28th June, 2025. Saturday, 28th June, 2025. be present for the examination,” he stated.

The Board, however, said it has deployed both human and material resources to facilitate this exercise, ensuring that all registered candidates have the opportunity to sit the examination.

JAMB warned that failure to print the examination notification slip will result in forfeiture of the opportunity to take the examination.

“Once again, we urge all candidates to proceed immediately to print their slips for the examination scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, 28th June, 2025,” Benjamin stated.