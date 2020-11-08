Every aircraft has weight limit for safety ―Air Peace to aggrieved passenger

The management of Air Peace Airline has emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its esteemed customers.

The airline’s latest assurances on the safety of its aircraft have been attributed to an ongoing campaign made by an aggrieved passenger who alleged that the luggage belonging to some of the passengers who boarded an Air Peace flight P47121 on November 6, 2020, Abuja-Lagos were not carried due to ‘weight restriction issues’.

According to the spokesman for Air Peace, Mr Stanley Olisa: “We are stating categorically that all our aircraft are safe and airworthy, and it is a globally accepted fact that every aircraft has a weight limit.

“On the flight in question, we did not carry all the luggage because the aircraft had reached its maximum weight capacity.”

While saying that it would have been unsafe and dangerous to do otherwise, Olisa added: “it’s a safety measure that is known worldwide. Airlines, all over the world, drop bags to avoid being overweight. So how does this translate to being unsafe?”

He urged members of the public to disregard the allegation which he described “the handiwork of mischief-makers who are bent on discrediting a Nigerian airline committed to providing safe, best-in-class and affordable air travel for Nigerians and the flying public.”

