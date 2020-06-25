Evaluate your findings before reopening schools, Oyo Assembly tells Makinde

The Oyo State House of Assembly has urged the Governor Seyi Makinde led executive arm to critically evaluate its findings before announcing a reopening of schools in the state.

Majority Leader of the Assembly, Honorable Sanjo Adedoyin, echoed the position of the Assembly after its plenary on Tuesday.

Deliberating at plenary, lawmakers premised their call for caution on the difficulty of the students asked to resume to adhere to COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and utmost hygiene.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Assembly emphasised the need for the state government to be sure of its findings so as not to expose vulnerable children to danger.

The state Assembly, however, commended the decision to postpone students’ resumption till July 6, as evidence that the government will be rational in its decisions.

“We commend the government of Seyi Makinde for steps taken to combat COVID-19. We thank God that the resumption had to be put on hold for now.

“The position of the Assembly at plenary is that the government should do its findings before schools should reopen because little children are involved, who are very vulnerable and we don’t want anything that will unnecessarily put our children in danger and we pray not to experience any negative development in Oyo State.

“But we are always in support of what the governor does and we believe he will not take irrational action. We know that he will evaluate the situation on the ground before schools reopen,” Adedoyin said.

In the same vein, the Assembly asked the state government to review the decision to bar schools that don’t participate in its COVID-19 sensitisation for the head of schools from reopening.

Chairman, House Committee on Education, Honourable Oluwafemi Oluwafowokanmi, had presented the prayer for the state government to reconsider its stance at plenary.

The Assembly also accepted the prayer of Honourable Julius Okedoyin representing Saki West asking the state government not to abandon model school projects started by the immediate past government across various zones of the state.

