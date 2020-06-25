Troop repels, kills two suspected herdsmen in Benue

The troop of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in Benue state again reportedly killed two herdsmen at a camp near the boundary between Nasarawa and Benue states.

The suspected armed herdsmen were said to have stormed Tse- Torkula Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday injuring two villagers before the arrival of troops of OPWS.

A.native of the community who identified himself as Torkuma Jande said the attackers had invaded the community around 6.30 pm shooting sporadically in all directions.

According to Jande, “it was around 6.30 pm on Wednesday evening that the sound of gunshots rented the air around our community. Some of the security forces around the area were alerted and they immediately replied with a gunshot.

“Leaders in our community have to alert troops of the OPWS who are stationed at neighbouring Umenger and Ukaa communities but before they could get to the community, the herdsmen have left

“But the troops of OPWS traced the herdsmen searching for them till early hours of this morning when they stormed into their camp near the Benue/Nasarawa boundary in Keana”, Jande said.

Mrs Mdzer who ran from the affected community to Umenger village said she was preparing for an evening meal for her family when she heard gunshots closed to their house.

“I heard that soldiers were alerted and pursued the herdsmen who had built tents in our village. When the sounds of gunshots became too intense, I gathered my children and ran towards Umenger.

“After some time, we saw the soldiers with two dead bodies in their vehicle heading towards Daudu.

However, the OPWS Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini could not be reached as calls made to his phone did not connect.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive a report of any attack from that axis.

