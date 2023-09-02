THERE is a reason I trash the popular magazines I receive from Europe very quickly, and it’s the insufferable arrogance and illogic they purvey. Somehow, they never see beyond their warped ways, and that, for me as a Christian, is because of the disease that has seized them since their utter repudiation of any thought of God. The Europeans, stung by their waning influence in football, are currently badmouthing the Saudi Professional League as a creation of money, the same commodity they used to make their league the best in the world. It is cool for them to use money to create something, but it’s treason for others to do it. We are supposed to believe that Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses are deplorable, but Europe’s turning of girls to boys is not!

If you have browsed a bit of European history, you would no doubt have seen that their origins are rooted in demonology and war. If, for example, you look at the poem Boewulf, where the hero drags a dragon to death but is mortally wounded, or The Battle of Maldon, a gripping tale of the of 991 Anglo-Saxon failure to repulse a Viking raid, the demonic provenance of the barbarian tribes who shook off Roman overlordship to set up their own configurations becomes very stark. They were just like the repulsive species called Yahoos in Jonathan Swift’s Gullivers Travels. Today, boasting the latest technology following the USA’s rescue of their region after the German dictator Adolf Hitler led them to a ruinous world war, they have gone back to their barbarian origins. They are stark, raving mad, jettisoning all notions of morality and elevating Lucifer as the face of civilization after their deliverance from the Dark Ages.

Europe’s utter darkness is discernible in its repudiation of any notion of God, public statements that reek of outright lunacy and eerily false logic, the suppression of men and boys and elevation of girls and women as gods; the blatant assault on family life and the basis of social organization, the indoctrination of children with LGBTQI propaganda; the continuing embrace of racial bias, the loss of neighbourliness and the weaponization of the justice system against men. There is no time in this piece to talk about its nudist colonies, economic cults, atheist churches, etc, etc. Racially arrogant, morally crippled and intellectually fractured, the conquistadors persist in seeing themselves as the essential humanity, the face of civilization. But how can a bunch of lunatics who tell little girls and boys that they are in the wrong body civilize the rest of the world?

In his hit-track Zazu, Habeeb Oyegbile (Portable/Zazu), the self-proclaimed ‘mad man musician’, speaks of going to the town of a certain Osu people (On my way to ilu awon wosu), the strange land where, suddenly, “you will just meet Kolu”. I look at Europe as the land of the Osu (demons) where you encounter the weirdest of people/things (Kolu). You may go to a restaurant just to grab a bite and suddenly get assailed by attendants in their birthday suits. The Kolu are in the corners of London, armed with a knife; they are in classes teaching little children how to masturbate and transition to another gender. The open rebellious against God and the pursuit of mundane pleasures are key features of “ilu awon osu.”

In May, the wayward joint called the World Health Organisation faced a backlash over its controversial manual for policymakers in Europe which urges children as young as four and below to ‘explore gender identities.’ Quite unabashedly, it proclaims that sexuality education starts from birth. Indeed, the UK’s biggest lesson plans ask children to use sex toys and engage in anal sex and masturbation. As reported by the Daily Mail in March, on a site touted as being suitable for those aged 11 to 14, there was a game titled ‘Pleasure and masturbation explored – delaying sexual activity’ where children were asked to assess the level of risk for different activities, including ‘anal sex’, ‘sending a nude selfie or d**k pic’, ‘vaginal intercourse with a sex toy’ and ‘watching pornography’. In July, said the medium, Michael Doherty, a Christian father, was so outraged by his daughter’s sexual education classes that he removed her from primary school.

Drunk with the female worship that defines Western Europe, the feminazi typically ask for more power, knowing that Europe today is the land of the Osu where the rules are, as Zazu puts it: Ma rerin. Daju. Wuwa ika. (Don’t smile. Be callous. Do wickedness). London whores browsed Benjamin Mendy, a World Cup winner, and tried to reduce him to a loaf of bread. They had maximum pleasure from his six packs, then cooked up stories of rape that took him out for three years. The rest is the shame of Europe, the land of the Osu where you suddenly meet Kolu. That’s why one Erin Rennie, a PhD researcher and seminar tutor in Criminology and Sociology at Glasgow Caledonian University, recently vomited this drivel: “Recent allegations have been made against a string of professional footballers, including David Goodwillie, Benjamin Mendy and Mason Greenwood. This discourse often focuses on whether they should continue to play at a professional level in light of these allegations, and the potential damage to their careers often overshadows any potential harm caused to the victim/survivor. A recurrent theme in the discourse of footballers, particularly younger footballers, is that they have made a mistake or did not mean to commit acts of violence. This reframes the narrative and directs sympathy towards the accused, rather than the victim/survivor, which minimises their responsibility and holds them less accountable for their actions.”

Mendy and Greenwood are now free men, but #Metoo witchcraft is very strong. Rennie is simply telling us to focus on the accusers whether they are credible or not, and apparently wants to have Greenwood quartered even after the police have dropped the charges against him. She is suggesting that Europe is biased against women and ought to give them more power, the same Europe that has criminalised the male gender; the land where you have sex with a stranger on your husband’s bed, then ask for 200 million pounds in compensation after he finds out!

These feminazi demons always sound madder than Portable, a self-proclaimed troubler of the street. At least, Portable acknowledges his mental condition.

