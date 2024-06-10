The European Union (EU) has announced an increase in Schengen visa application fees for adult African and other non-EU citizens, raising the cost from €80 to €90.

The new fees will be effective starting June 11, 2024.

According to the European Commission, any visa applications submitted on or after this date will be subject to the new fee structure.

For children aged six to twelve years, the application fee will be set at €45.

Europe remains a prime destination for many Nigerian youths seeking better opportunities.

Non-EU nationals require a Schengen visa to temporarily visit any country within the Schengen area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The 27 EU member states are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

In 2023, the consulates of EU and Schengen-associated countries received over 10.3 million applications for short-stay visas.

This figure represents a 37% increase from the 7.5 million applications in 2022 but remains lower than the pre-pandemic level of 17 million applications in 2019.

