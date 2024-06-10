A cross-section of members of the 10th House of Representatives, called ‘Reformers,’ emerged on Monday with a proposal for a six-year tenure for the President and State Governors.

Similarly, the Group proposed two offices for the Vice President in the new political dispensation when signed into law.

The Group, in the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution which scaled through First Reading on the floor of the House, also canvassed for the rotation of the office of the President between the South and North as part of ways to deepen democracy and good governance.

The leader of the Group, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, who spoke during a world press briefing in Abuja, disclosed that no fewer than 50 bills have been initiated for consideration.

…Details later.