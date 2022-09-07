Sanwo-Olu appoints Bamgbose-Martins as new Commissioner for Physical Planning, Urban Development

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Engr Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the state.

The new appointee is replacing Dr Idris Salako, the immediate past commissioner in the Ministry, who tendered his resignation letter last Monday, barely 24 hours after a 7-storey building collapsed on Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, area of the state in which six persons died in the rubbles.

Until his recent appointment, Bamgbose-Martins was the Commissioner for Special Duties.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen in Alausa, Ikeja, saying Governor Sanwo-Olu had approved the appointment of Bamgbose- Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the state.

“This is to inform the general public that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Engr Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“He is replacing Dr Idris Salako who has resigned from his appointment recently. The appointed commissioner is coming with a wealth of experience as a former Commissioner for Special Duties, he’s a technocrat you can rely on,” Omotoso said.

Details later…

