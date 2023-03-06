In today’s fast-paced world, the dissemination of information has become more prevalent and accessible to people of all ages. The upsurge in social media usage has magnified the significance of possessing media literacy skills and maintaining a discerning media consumption practice.

Against this backdrop, Olanrewaju Olanrewaju – Laerryblue, a seasoned public relations professional with vast experience in Nigeria and the UK, has called for media literacy education to be embedded in the academic curriculum from primary to tertiary levels.

Further to this, Olanrewaju has enjoined Nigerian government and news regulatory bodies to intensify their oversight of news platforms and bloggers operating in Nigeria. The adoption of media literacy education, according to Olanrewaju, would enable Nigerians to recognize and counteract the detrimental impact of misinformation on their society and facilitate their ability to differentiate between legitimate and counterfeit news sources.

The issue of misinformation has emerged as a pressing challenge in Nigeria’s democracy, particularly in the context of electoral campaigns. The utilization of fake news by various entities serves to advance their own interests, manipulate public opinion, and obscure the misdemeanours of their respective candidates. The recent 2023 presidential election witnessed the employment of diverse media outlets to disseminate and suppress information about the candidates, leading to an influential agenda-setting process. According to Olanrewaju, media literacy education is an indispensable tool in tackling the proliferation of misinformation and fostering the capacity of individuals to make informed decisions.

He underscores the importance of media literacy education encompassing agenda-setting, as well as providing training on how to be a discerning news consumer. By integrating media literacy education into the educational curriculum, students would be empowered to develop the requisite skills to navigate the media landscape and become responsible consumers of information.

Olanrewaju’s call for media literacy education in Nigeria is timely, considering the fast-food news culture where people have access to unregulated social media platforms. The lack of media literacy education has led to the shift in power from journalists to consumers becoming their own editors, deciding what media to consume.

Additionally, Laerryblue, who has worked on various political campaigns, understands the unethical practices used by some campaigns to manipulate the media. He believes that media literacy education will help the illiterate to spot these manipulations and educate others about the false information being spread.

Olanrewaju’s background in public relations, coupled with his education in Media literacy.

Fake News, Lies, and propaganda gives him the knowledge and expertise to advocate for media literacy education in Nigeria. He has seen first-hand how the lack of media literacy can lead to misinformation and agenda setting, and he believes that education is the key to solving this problem.

Furthermore, in addition to media literacy education, it is essential for the Nigerian government and news regulatory bodies to take a closer look at news platforms and bloggers. These entities should be trained and educated on the media news law and made aware of the consequences of violating these laws. The government and regulatory bodies should also ensure that these entities are in compliance with the media news law and sanction anyone who breaches it.

News outlets and bloggers who have large followings must understand their responsibility in ensuring that the information they disseminate is accurate and factual. Therefore, they should be held accountable for the information they publish, and the government and regulatory bodies should be proactive in ensuring that they comply with media news laws.

It is important to note that advocating for media literacy education and regulating news outlets and bloggers does not mean that freedom of speech should be restricted. Instead, it is aimed at ensuring that information disseminated to the public is accurate, truthful, and does not promote hate speech, disinformation or propaganda.





Regulating fake news and false information can be achieved by ensuring that news outlets and bloggers verify their sources and fact-check information before disseminating it to the public. This will ensure that Nigerians are informed with accurate and reliable information, leading to a better understanding of national and global issues.

Advocating for media literacy education and regulating news outlets and bloggers are crucial steps towards promoting accurate and reliable news and empowering citizens to become intelligent consumers of information. Olanrewaju’s call for media literacy education in Nigeria should be taken seriously, and it is essential to incorporate it into the school curriculum from primary to university levels to promote a free and fair democracy. Media literacy education is vital in today’s world to curb misinformation and agenda setting, and it will benefit both individuals and society as a whole.

