By: Isaac Shobayo, Jos

The Generation Next Campaign Council has described as wicked and laughable the claims that the APC governorship Candidate Dr Nentawe Yilwatda is an agent of the Fulani caliphate.

In a statement, the spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, noted that it is unfortunate and myopic that the opposition parties can condescend so low in making such toxic allegations just to poison the minds of the unsuspecting electorate on the plateau.

According to the Campaign Council spokesman, it is clear that the opposition, particularly the PDP and the Labour party, having seen defeat looming, have resorted to falsely labelling Nentawe as an agent of the Hausa -Fulani in the governorship race.

Shittu disclosed that it is an open fact that Nentawe, adjudged about forty years ago as the second-best ICT engineer in the country, meritoriously became a consultant with the United Nations, UNICEF and the African Union in a software application.

He further disclosed that Nentawe had made an indelible mark in INEC due to his unequalled expertise in drawing and managing the ICT system in the organisation.





Shittu maintained that it is unsurprising that private organizations and some state governments have consulted Nentawe for expert advice on ICT.

On the allegation of Nentawe executing the Hausa-Fulani agenda in Benue state as an INEC commissioner, Shittu disclosed that it was during his tenure that the APC lost its grip on the state to the extent that the former governor and the present minister of special duties, Senator George Akume lost his Senatorial seat.

Shittu also remarked that rather than being adversarial, the APC campaign council considers the party’s governorship primary as a non-issue and will not be distracted, especially from the opposition.

The campaign council spokesman Shittu remarked that it is not surprising for the opposition to embark on mudslinging or making cheap political capital against the person of Nentawe, whom they always consider as their nightmare.

Shittu stated that comparatively, no governorship Candidate in the state could match Nentawe’s credentials in terms of pedigree, intellect, exposure and foresight for a better Plateau.