By: Kola Oyelere, Kano

Kano police command has said that some politicians were planning to import thugs to the State to disrupt the forthcoming gubernatorial / State Assembly elections slated for Saturday, 11th March 2023.

This was just as the command warned all thugs, mischief makers and miscreants to stay clear of the State, as the Command will not relent in its effort to deal decisively with troublemakers

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) SP Haruna Kiyawa, on Monday in Kano, made the statement on behalf of the state commissioner of Police ( CP)Mamman Dauda,

He said the Command would, in liaison with other security agencies in the State, ensure the arrest and diligent prosecution of all suspects.

He added that the thugs and their sponsors would also be charged in court.

We want to use this medium to thank the law-abiding citizens and the good people of Kano State for their support during the presidential / National assembly elections as it was conducted peacefully.

The CP wants the good people of the State to continue in the same vein for us to record a zero-violence election. In emergencies, the command can be reached via; 08032419754, 08123821575, or 09029292926.