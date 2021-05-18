Escapee prison inmate re-arrested in Imo

Operatives of the Command’s Quick Intervention Team (QIT) of the Imo State Police Command have re-arrested a 35yesr old Eze Obinna, who once escaped from prison custody.

Obinna, a native of Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State was arrested over his involvement in series of kidnap incidents lately.

In a statement issued in Owerri, on Tuesday, by the Imo Police Command Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the operatives arrested the suspect while acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro to rid Imo State of crime and criminality.

The measure according to the statement was aimed at taking the war against violent crime to the den of the hoodlums, as well as rearresting the escapee inmates of the Correctional Services.

The PPRO said that the operatives stormed Obinze, Owerri West Local Government Area, LGA, Imo State, and arrested the said Eze Obinna who had since his escape from the Prison, formed another deadly kidnap gang and had been terrorising Owerri and its environs.

The Police Spokesman recalled that sometime in December 2020, the suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Anti Kidnapping unit, for kidnapping a victim, where he personally transferred the sum of five Million Naira (N5,000,000) from the victim’s bank account to his own account.

Ikeokwu said that later the suspect collected the sum of Four Million Naira (N4,000,000) cash, as ransom from the same victim, while the victim’s Toyota Venza car was yet to be recovered.

According to the PPRO, three AK 47 rifles with large number of ammunition were recovered from them while they were charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

However, they were set free during the attack on the Correctional services on April 5, 21.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police had ordered the arrest of all the suspect’s gang members, as well as moping up their operational arms, adding that efforts were ongoing in that regards, while the investigation was ongoing.

