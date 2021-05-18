Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations

Ahead of the next week public hearing on the amendment of the 1999 constitution, the Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has constituted a nine-man committee saddled with the responsibility of presenting the state’s recommendations to the National Assembly.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, in a statement, on Tuesday, said the committee would be headed by the state commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Wale Fapohunda.

He listed other members of the committee to include; Adeoye Aribasoye, Member, Ekiti State House of assembly; Tajudeen Akingbolu, Member, Ekiti State House of Assembly; Jinadu Ayodele, Commissioner Regional Development and Special Duties; Adeyemi Adewunmi, Chairman Nigerian Bar Association Ado-Ekiti Branch; Catherine Oduluyi, Chairperson, Young Lawyers Forum, N.B.A. Ikere-Ekiti Branch.

Others are, Professor Kunle Ajayi of the Ekiti State University; Rita Ilevbare of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee and Ayo Daramola, Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters to the governor who will serve as secretary to the Committee.

According to the statement,” This is in furtherance to the 7th May 2021 announcement of the Deputy Senate President, Chairmen Senate and House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution on the commencement of the exercise as part of efforts aimed at ensuring the participation of Nigerians in the proposed alteration of some of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“The Committee is expected to participate actively at the Zonal and National meetings of the National Assembly on Constitutional Review and ensure that as far as practicable the proposals suggested by the government and people of Ekiti State are included in the final outcome of the review process.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Constitution review: Fayemi set up committee to present Ekiti recommendations

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Constitution review: Fayemi set up committee to present Ekiti recommendations