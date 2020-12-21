Equities market sustains bullish run as investors gain N344bn

The Nigerian Equities market sustains its bullish sentiments into the new week, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.74 per cent to 37,443.40 points on Monday.

Coñsequently, the market capitalisation closed at N 1 trillion as investors gain N343.6 billion.

With the impressive trading session, the year-to-date gain of the NSE ASI climbed to 39.49 per cent, just as the Month-to-Date to 6.9 per cent.

At the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), sustained buying interest in Insurance and Industrial stocks further pushed the market higher as their sub-indices rose by 5.16 per cent and 5.46 per cent respectively.

Also, the NSE Oil/Gas index rose by 0.76 per cent. On the flip side, the NSE Banking and NSE Consumer Goods indices fell by 1.05 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively.

Specifically, Mansard Insurance, Dangote Cement and Wapco advanced by 9.78 per cent, 9.98 per cent and 2.27 per cent respectively.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was negative, as 23 tickers lost, relative to 22 gainers. Eterna Oil and Transnational Express recorded the largest losses of the day by 9.9 per cent and 9.2 per cent respectively, while BOC Gas and Dangote Cement topped the gainers’ list having appreciated in share value by ten per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, activity in the market was mixed as the total deals and volume of stocks traded rose by 22.34 per cent and 0.17 per cent to 5,258 deals and 0.42 billion units; however, the value of stocks traded fell by 24.14 per cent to N3.3 billion.

Mansard Insurance was the most traded stock by volume at 90.18 million units, while Dangote Cement

was the most traded stock by value at N1.27 billion.

