Nigeria records 356 new COVID-19 cases, total now 78,790

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 356 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 78,790.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 21st of December 2020, 356 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 78,790 cases have been confirmed, 68,483 cases have been discharged and 1,227 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 356 new cases are reported from 15 states- FCT (79), Lagos (59), Kaduna (56), Katsina (37), Nasarawa (30), Kano (25), Edo (18), Gombe (14), Kebbi (12) Akwa Ibom (7), Rivers (7), Sokoto (7), Abia (3), Ogun (1) and Cross River (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 26,767 2,434 24,096 237 FCT 9,706 2,896 6,717 93 Kaduna 4,560 600 3,911 49 Plateau 4,262 270 3,958 34 Oyo 3,788 368 3,374 46 Rivers 3,286 227 2,999 60 Edo 2,786 65 2,608 113 Ogun 2,383 167 2,182 34 Kano 2,057 222 1,778 57 Delta 1,843 57 1,737 49 Ondo 1,793 62 1,690 41 Katsina 1,442 251 1,167 24 Enugu 1,376 34 1,321 21 Kwara 1,296 171 1,094 31 Gombe 1,178 195 952 31 Ebonyi 1,091 24 1,037 30 Abia 983 16 957 10 Osun 979 16 940 23 Bauchi 897 108 775 14 Borno 778 37 705 36 Imo 734 61 661 12 Nasarawa 630 292 325 13 Benue 515 44 460 11 Bayelsa 497 55 421 21 Ekiti 405 19 380 6 Akwa Ibom 402 50 343 9 Jigawa 386 57 318 11 Niger 381 69 300 12 Adamawa 355 96 238 21 Anambra 299 6 274 19 Sokoto 235 46 172 17 Taraba 203 19 177 7 Yobe 164 33 123 8 Kebbi 155 12 135 8 Cross River 94 0 82 12 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

356 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-79

Lagos-59

Kaduna-56

Katsina-37

Nasarawa-30

Kano-25

Edo-18

Gombe-14

Kebbi-12

Akwa Ibom-7

Rivers-7

Sokoto-7

Abia-3

Ogun-1

Cross River -1 78,790 confirmed

68,483 discharged

1,227 deaths pic.twitter.com/GckLF4BDph — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 21, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…