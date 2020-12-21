Nigeria records 356 new COVID-19 cases, total now 78,790

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 356 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 356 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 78,790.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 21st of December 2020, 356 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 78,790 cases have been confirmed, 68,483 cases have been discharged and 1,227 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 356 new cases are reported from 15 states- FCT (79), Lagos (59), Kaduna (56), Katsina (37), Nasarawa (30), Kano (25), Edo (18), Gombe (14), Kebbi (12) Akwa Ibom (7), Rivers (7), Sokoto (7), Abia (3), Ogun (1) and Cross River (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos26,7672,43424,096237
FCT9,7062,8966,71793
Kaduna4,5606003,91149
Plateau4,2622703,95834
Oyo3,7883683,37446
Rivers3,2862272,99960
Edo2,786652,608113
Ogun2,3831672,18234
Kano2,0572221,77857
Delta1,843571,73749
Ondo1,793621,69041
Katsina1,4422511,16724
Enugu1,376341,32121
Kwara1,2961711,09431
Gombe1,17819595231
Ebonyi1,091241,03730
Abia9831695710
Osun9791694023
Bauchi89710877514
Borno7783770536
Imo7346166112
Nasarawa63029232513
Benue5154446011
Bayelsa4975542121
Ekiti405193806
Akwa Ibom402503439
Jigawa3865731811
Niger3816930012
Adamawa3559623821
Anambra299627419
Sokoto2354617217
Taraba203191777
Yobe164331238
Kebbi155121358
Cross River9408212
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

