Nigeria records 356 new COVID-19 cases, total now 78,790

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 356 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 78,790.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.
“On the 21st of December 2020, 356 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 78,790 cases have been confirmed, 68,483 cases have been discharged and 1,227 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 356 new cases are reported from 15 states- FCT (79), Lagos (59), Kaduna (56), Katsina (37), Nasarawa (30), Kano (25), Edo (18), Gombe (14), Kebbi (12) Akwa Ibom (7), Rivers (7), Sokoto (7), Abia (3), Ogun (1) and Cross River (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|26,767
|2,434
|24,096
|237
|FCT
|9,706
|2,896
|6,717
|93
|Kaduna
|4,560
|600
|3,911
|49
|Plateau
|4,262
|270
|3,958
|34
|Oyo
|3,788
|368
|3,374
|46
|Rivers
|3,286
|227
|2,999
|60
|Edo
|2,786
|65
|2,608
|113
|Ogun
|2,383
|167
|2,182
|34
|Kano
|2,057
|222
|1,778
|57
|Delta
|1,843
|57
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,793
|62
|1,690
|41
|Katsina
|1,442
|251
|1,167
|24
|Enugu
|1,376
|34
|1,321
|21
|Kwara
|1,296
|171
|1,094
|31
|Gombe
|1,178
|195
|952
|31
|Ebonyi
|1,091
|24
|1,037
|30
|Abia
|983
|16
|957
|10
|Osun
|979
|16
|940
|23
|Bauchi
|897
|108
|775
|14
|Borno
|778
|37
|705
|36
|Imo
|734
|61
|661
|12
|Nasarawa
|630
|292
|325
|13
|Benue
|515
|44
|460
|11
|Bayelsa
|497
|55
|421
|21
|Ekiti
|405
|19
|380
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|402
|50
|343
|9
|Jigawa
|386
|57
|318
|11
|Niger
|381
|69
|300
|12
|Adamawa
|355
|96
|238
|21
|Anambra
|299
|6
|274
|19
|Sokoto
|235
|46
|172
|17
|Taraba
|203
|19
|177
|7
|Yobe
|164
|33
|123
|8
|Kebbi
|155
|12
|135
|8
|Cross River
|94
|0
|82
|12
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
356 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-79
Lagos-59
Kaduna-56
Katsina-37
Nasarawa-30
Kano-25
Edo-18
Gombe-14
Kebbi-12
Akwa Ibom-7
Rivers-7
Sokoto-7
Abia-3
Ogun-1
Cross River -1
78,790 confirmed
68,483 discharged
1,227 deaths pic.twitter.com/GckLF4BDph
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 21, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months
Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…
[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)
A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…
Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ
THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided