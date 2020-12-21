UI acting VC lauded for act of patriotism

A Socio-cultural organisation, Ibadan Pillar, has lauded the acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Professor Babatunde Ekanola, for his patriotism and giant stride as member of Ibadan Descendant Union, saying that the acting VC was a productive and active son of Ibadanland.

The group which has as members the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Comrade Ademola Babalola; Director, Continuing Education Centre (CEC), The Polytechnic, Ibadan; a former Chairman, TCTC, Oyo State, Honourable Shina Alabi; Ace broadcaster, Chief Niyi Akinboade Ologbojo noted that God has answered the prayer of Ibadan people for the emergence of Ibadan man as the acting VC of UI, adding that no Ibadan man has ever attained the post either in acting capacity or substantive VC for the past 70 years the institution had been in existence.

The president of the group, Asiwaju Nurudeen Akinade, while speaking on Monday in Ibadan, during a congratulatory visit to the acting VC said that the group, which is a socio-cultural organisation is bent in promoting Ibadan land, and Oyo State at large.

He said: “We have more than 15 research institutions in Ibadan and Ibadan man has never for once head any of them, now that we have a son of the soil at the helms of affairs of the premier university, we think it’s pertinent for us to celebrate and associate with him in anticipation that Ibadan man will also succeed the acting VC.

In his remark, Prof. Ekanola said that the visitation will serve as a motivation for him to be a good ambassador of Ibadan to the institution, saying that Ibadan indigene has never attained the post for the past 70 years the institution had been in existence.

“With the little time am going to spend as the acting Vice-Chancellor of this university, I will try all my best to uplift the institution because Ibadan has always been at the forefront of everything.

“University of Ibadan glory is also the glory of Ibadan because the university is located on Ibadan land, in as much as UI is a federal institution, our joy is for the institution to keeps waxing stronger.”

