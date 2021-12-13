Equality, non-discrimination, core principles of human rights protection ― NHRC

The chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Salamatu Suleiman has identified equality and non-discrimination as the core principles of human rights, which underscores the essence of human dignity and is fundamental to other key principles of human rights.

The NHRC chairperson, who was speaking in Abuja at the weekend during the human rights day lecture to Mark this year’s International Human Rights Day, said, “Equality is highlighted in both international treaties and domestic laws as a critical framework for pushing the human rights agenda.

“In Nigeria, it is the overarching principle behind the constitutional guarantees of chapters 2 and 4 of the 1999 constitution, which seeks to protect vulnerable groups and systematically address deep-rooted prejudices and discrimination against the most vulnerable persons in the society”, she added.

The theme of this year’s celebration, “Equality – Reducing inequities, advancing human rights”, she said was linked to the sustainable development goals which, as a universal development framework is also hinged on the principles of equality, participation, inclusion and nondiscrimination.

She called on government at all levels and individuals to use the occasion of this year’s international human rights day to retrospect on milestones and mileage achieved in advancing human rights in the country.

According to her, respect for human rights and equality of all people are key to the prevention of conflicts and crises in the country, adding that, tackling the root cause of conflict involves making deliberate efforts to address grievances, eliminate inequality and exclusion and allowing people to participate in making decisions that affect their lives.

The NHRC board chairperson said, societies that protect and promote human rights for everyone are more resilient societies and better equipped through human rights to weather unexpected crises such as pandemics and other natural and man-made disasters.

Dr. Suleiman said the time has come to bridge the gap of inequality and exclusion as recovery interventions provide opportunities to embrace human rights and strengthen equality and nondiscrimination.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen said, female mutilation was one of the greatest human rights violations against women in the world.

The minister said all forms of abuse against women are destroying the family and the core existence of humanity.

Human rights stakeholders, who spoke on the occasion, all advocated respect for human rights and equity as a panacea for the reduction of the crisis in the country.

The former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof Bola Akinterinwa in a lecture delivered at the event noted that the leadership selection process in Nigeria was fraught with fraud and irregularities such that the rights of citizens cannot be guaranteed.

In his lecture titled, “Promotion and protection of human rights in the post-Covid -19 era: challenges of international operation and reactive attitudinal disposition,” he said, “Human right is fairness, human right is justice and human right is equity.”

He charged the NHRC to refocus and strategize on how to prevent the abuse of human rights from happening.

